Batman: Arkham Shadow Sequel Entering Development, Voice Actor Confirms

A Batman: Arkham Shadow sequel is about to enter development, the voice actor for Commissioner Gordon confirmed.

"We're about to start another one of those", Mark Rolston told Culture Combine in an interview at Fan Expo Chicago 2025. The interview, published two weeks ago, slipped under our radar until now, and we've reached out to Meta today to see if they can say more.

CULTURE COMBINE: What's the difference between, I guess? Blade Runner and Spider-Man 2 as far as voice acting.

MARK ROLSTON: In the Blade Runner game, I was a voiceover, but for Spider-Man, I do complete motion capture, voice, and everything.



CULTURE COMBINE: I didn’t realize that. That’s very cool.

MARK ROLSTON: Same thing with the Batman Arkham Shadow VR game. We're about to start another one of those. I play Commissioner Gordon.

Developed by the Meta-owned studio Camouflaj, Batman: Arkham Shadow was the blockbuster bundled title for Quest 3S, and we strongly praised it in our review.

The game was marked feature complete in February after the release of the Game of the Year update. The update brought an Extreme difficulty setting, 3 classic Arkham-inspired Predator challenge maps, and a variant of New Game+ called “I Am The Knight” which restarts the game if you trigger a Game Over.

The Game of the Year update was the fourth major update for Batman: Arkham Shadow. Previous updates had added a character viewer, localized voice acting for seven languages, the New Game+ mode, 'Infinite' versions of the game's Combat and Predator challenges, a new character viewer entry, and many bug fixes.

In November last year, the founder and studio head of Camouflaj, Ryan Payton, told UploadVR that he would "love to" make a sequel.

“We hope we make it a really easy decision for leadership over at Meta and at Warner Brothers to tap us on the shoulders to do a sequel,” Payton said at the time. “We would very much love to do that.”

Just under ten months later, it appears Meta and Warner Brothers have granted Payton's wish.

Meta Connect 2025 is set for September 17-18, and it's possible the company will have more to say about an Arkham Shadow sequel then.