Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable Swings Onto Pico 4

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable is now available on Pico 4 with motion tracker support.

Released on Quest last year, developer UNIVRS confirmed its action-adventure adaptation of the hit manga series is now available on ByteDance's headset. While the Quest version released in two parts due to its initial early access launch, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable on Pico 4 arrives as the complete edition with full feature parity.

As confirmed in a press release, UNIVRS states the Pico 4 edition also adds new subtitle options in seven additional languages and support for the Pico motion trackers. Speaking to UploadVR, the studio confirmed stepping in place now allows you to move forward on the ground, and on-foot movement was previously limited to artificial stick-based locomotion. Aerial movement remains unchanged.

Playable solo and in online co-op, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable sees you fighting Titans as a new Scout Regiment recruit, using the Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear to target their necks with your dual blades. While we believed it offers “decent combat,” our review considered it a disappointing adaptation that “ultimately falls flat.”

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable is now available on Pico and the Meta Quest platform.