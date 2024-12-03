Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable 1.0 Reaches Meta Quest On December 17

The 1.0 release of Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable adds co-operative play and extra missions later this month.

Following its initial launch back in July with the first two chapters, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable will leave early access on December 17th with the 1.0 update. This includes technical tweaks to the base game and adding the final two chapters to round out the game’s titan-killing narrative.

“After the Early Access launch, we’ve received overwhelmingly passionate support from our Discord community to improve Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable,” said UNIVRS CEO Keigo Fujikawa in a prepared statement. “We can’t wait to bring these changes to the game upon launch and make it an unforgettable gameplay experience all players’ve been waiting for.”

The co-op mode will also be available alongside the new chapters, letting you strategize together to take on hordes of lumbering giants. Alongside mastering your blades and ODM gear, you and your closest Scout Regiment buddy can tackle new stages with more weapon options to choose from.

UNIVRS also announced that there are plans to add a Survival Mode and a Global Challenge mode to the game. The Global Challenge mode hopes to mobilize the Unbreakable community to band together and unlock the ‘Thunder Spear’ weapon, an iconic piece of equipment that features heavily in the Attack on Titan manga and anime. It’s unclear whether the latter features will arrive with the 1.0 update or launch later as part of a future patch.

As Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable leaves early access, Part 1 will rise in price from $4.99 to $7.99. When Part 2 launches on December 17, it will cost $12. A Complete Edition will also be available for $19.99 on the Meta Horizon Store. For more about Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable, check out our review in progress.