Assassin's Creed Nexus Joins Top 50 Best-Selling Quest Games of All Time

Assassin's Creed Nexus has joined the top 50 best-selling paid Quest games of all time, with Bonelab now in the top 10.

You may recall that back in April, Meta revealed the 50 best-selling paid Quest games of all time via a then-new section of Quest's Horizon Store. This excludes free-to-play games unless they initially launched as a paid title, such as Population: One, and the lineup has seen some slight changes in the past six months.

We're not certain when this list was last updated, but compared to April's charts, Assassin's Creed Nexus is arguably the biggest new name to arrive at #50. NightClub Simulator is the only other new entry at #46. Exiting the list are the former #50, Please, Don’t Touch Anything, and former #48, Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs.

The top 10 games are mostly unchanged; Beat Saber retains #1, followed respectively by Job Simulator, Superhot VR, Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, The Thrill of the Fight, Virtual Desktop, and Among Us 3D. The two exceptions are Vader Immortal Episode I in #8, which pushed Onward into #9. There's also Bonelab in #10, overtaking The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

It's worth remembering this list is unlikely to include Asgard's Wrath 2 and Batman: Arkham Shadow. The former was initially bundled for free with every new Quest 3, and Arkham Shadow did the same for new Quest 3 and Quest 3S purchases. These activations wouldn't be considered sales. Titles in the Horizon+ games catalog are also less likely to appear, since subscribers can access them without a separate purchase.

For everything else, here's Meta's full list of the best-selling paid Quest titles of all time as of November 5, 2025:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. Blade & Sorcery: Nomad
  5. The Thrill of the Fight
  6. Virtual Desktop
  7. Among Us 3D
  8. Vader Immortal Episode I
  9. Onward
  10. Bonelab
  11. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  12. Creed: Rise to Glory
  13. Vader Immortal Episode III
  14. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
  15. Vader Immortal Episode II
  16. GOLF+
  17. Population: One
  18. Eleven Table Tennis
  19. Drunkn Bar Fight
  20. Walkabout Mini Golf
  21. I Am Cat
  22. Contractors
  23. GORN
  24. Resident Evil 4
  25. NFL Pro Era
  26. Pistol Whip
  27. The Thrill of the Fight 2
  28. Vacation Simulator
  29. Ghosts of Tabor
  30. Real VR Fishing
  31. Waltz of the Wizard
  32. Wander
  33. A Township Tale
  34. The Climb 2
  35. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
  36. Pavlov Shack
  37. Fruit Ninja
  38. Hand Physics Lab
  39. Arizona Sunshine
  40. I Am Security
  41. I Expect You To Die
  42. Gun Club VR
  43. Warplanes: WW1 Fighters
  44. Shave & Stuff
  45. The Room VR: A Dark Matter
  46. Nightclub Simulator
  47. Skybox VR Video Player
  48. The Climb
  49. Moss
  50. Assassin's Creed Nexus

Did you expect any wider changes or any other games to appear? Let us know in the comments below.

