Assassin's Creed Nexus Joins Top 50 Best-Selling Quest Games of All Time

Assassin's Creed Nexus has joined the top 50 best-selling paid Quest games of all time, with Bonelab now in the top 10.

You may recall that back in April, Meta revealed the 50 best-selling paid Quest games of all time via a then-new section of Quest's Horizon Store. This excludes free-to-play games unless they initially launched as a paid title, such as Population: One, and the lineup has seen some slight changes in the past six months.

We're not certain when this list was last updated, but compared to April's charts, Assassin's Creed Nexus is arguably the biggest new name to arrive at #50. NightClub Simulator is the only other new entry at #46. Exiting the list are the former #50, Please, Don’t Touch Anything, and former #48, Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs.

The top 10 games are mostly unchanged; Beat Saber retains #1, followed respectively by Job Simulator, Superhot VR, Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, The Thrill of the Fight, Virtual Desktop, and Among Us 3D. The two exceptions are Vader Immortal Episode I in #8, which pushed Onward into #9. There's also Bonelab in #10, overtaking The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

It's worth remembering this list is unlikely to include Asgard's Wrath 2 and Batman: Arkham Shadow. The former was initially bundled for free with every new Quest 3, and Arkham Shadow did the same for new Quest 3 and Quest 3S purchases. These activations wouldn't be considered sales. Titles in the Horizon+ games catalog are also less likely to appear, since subscribers can access them without a separate purchase.

For everything else, here's Meta's full list of the best-selling paid Quest titles of all time as of November 5, 2025:

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR Blade & Sorcery: Nomad The Thrill of the Fight Virtual Desktop Among Us 3D Vader Immortal Episode I Onward Bonelab The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Creed: Rise to Glory Vader Immortal Episode III Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted Vader Immortal Episode II GOLF+ Population: One Eleven Table Tennis Drunkn Bar Fight Walkabout Mini Golf I Am Cat Contractors GORN Resident Evil 4 NFL Pro Era Pistol Whip The Thrill of the Fight 2 Vacation Simulator Ghosts of Tabor Real VR Fishing Waltz of the Wizard Wander A Township Tale The Climb 2 Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Pavlov Shack Fruit Ninja Hand Physics Lab Arizona Sunshine I Am Security I Expect You To Die Gun Club VR Warplanes: WW1 Fighters Shave & Stuff The Room VR: A Dark Matter Nightclub Simulator Skybox VR Video Player The Climb Moss Assassin's Creed Nexus

Did you expect any wider changes or any other games to appear? Let us know in the comments below.