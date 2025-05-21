Virtual Desktop Is Now Available On Play For Dream MR

Play For Dream MR, the high-end Android standalone headset, now has Guy Godin's app Virtual Desktop on its store.

Originally founded in China as YVR in 2020, the headset company renamed itself to Play For Dream and reincorporated in Singapore alongside launching its third headset, called Play For Dream MR, which it started shipping this year.

Play For Dream MR is a high-end standalone headset running the company's own fork of Android, with the kind of specs you might have expected from a Meta Quest Pro 2. Priced at $2000, it features Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, 4K micro-OLED displays, eye tracking with automatic IPD adjustment, and comes with tracked controllers. It has a 1-hour battery, built into the back of the strap, and thus Play For Dream recommends pairing it with an external battery pack.

Play For Dream MR already has a free built-in PC VR wireless streaming tool, just like Quest, Pico, and HTC standalone headsets do. But when I briefly tested it recently I found the quality and reliability lacking.

That's why Virtual Desktop's arrival on Play For Dream MR is so significant for the headset. Guy Godin's $20 app is the gold standard for wirelessly streaming from your PC to a standalone headset, whether it be your flatscreen monitors or immersive VR.

Even on Quest, where Meta's built-in Air Link and Valve's Steam Link work relatively well and are available for free, many PC VR users purchase Virtual Desktop for a superior experience.

Virtual Desktop supports streaming multiple PC monitors, and even spawning virtual extra monitors, with industry-leading sharpness and latency. For VR streaming, it supports the latest AV1 codec as well as HEVC and H.264, with a range of features like passthrough cutouts and on-device upscaling and motion extrapolation.

The app's arrival on Play For Dream MR makes the headset a viable high-end option for wireless PC VR for some people, with significantly higher resolution than Quest 3, support for eye tracking, and OLED's signature infinite contrast with rich colors and true blacks.

However, note that when I tried Play For Dream MR recently, I found its rigid strap with lack of tilt adjustment on the visor to be not suitable for my head, making it difficult to properly align the lenses with my eyes.

We plan to bring you extended impressions of Play For Dream MR soon, and perhaps a review later this year.