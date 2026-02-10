Soul Retreat Offers Photorealistic Nature Meditation On Quest

Soul Retreat is a new Quest 3 & 3S app that uses real-world location captures to take users on a relaxing virtual getaway.

The new VR meditation app from Soul Retreat Labs takes users to photorealistic landscapes inspired by real locations like Scotland's Glen Coe and Spain's La Besurta.

These soothing locales have been recreated through a system the developer calls GroundedPresence, an advanced photogrammetry stack. The result is a realistic experience that replicates the feeling of relaxing on a sunny beach or hiking through breezy hills.

0:00 / 1:16 1×

A voiceover guides you through their meditation, talking you through breathing exercises or telling short stories to distract you from whatever stress you have in the day, and you can shift the time from day to night with a simple gesture or voice command. This narrator adapts with each session, with the studio promising a personalized experience.

Soul Retreat is currently available to download for free on Meta Quest 3 and 3S, with an optional Soul Retreat Plus subscription service costing either $6.99 a month, $34.99 a year, or a $69.99 lifetime payment.

The free option gives you access to two environments with a third being rotated weekly, while the paid option lets you explore all 10 current retreats. More will be added as Soul Retreat continues its development, the studio promises.