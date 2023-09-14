Some AAA games are being ported to iPhone 15 Pro and high-end iPads, meaning they should also be playable on a virtual screen in Apple Vision Pro.

During Apple's September event livestream this week, the company announced that Assassin's Creed Mirage, Death Stranding, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil 4 Remake - AAA titles currently only available on consoles and PC - will launch on the new iPhone 15 Pro, as well as iPad models with an M1 or M2 chip. And last year at WWDC 2022 No Man's Sky was also announced as coming to iPad.

What's interesting about those announcements is that last week Apple proclaimed that "nearly all" iPad and iPhone apps would be available on the App Store on Vision Pro at launch. The exception is apps which use frameworks or capabilities not present in visionOS, but that list includes features like raw accelerometer access, custom peripheral drivers, raw GPS, NFC, and SMS - not anything these games would likely be using.

Apple has previously confirmed that Vision Pro supports pairing a gamepad via Bluetooth to play iPad games on a virtual screen, showing NBA 2K23 as an example. And since the headset features the M2 chipset, it's very possible the newly announced major titles coming to iPad could be playable in Vision Pro too.

Still, there was no direct confirmation of this during the livestream, so for now it's just informed speculation.

Resident Evil Village and No Man's Sky also have immersive VR support on PlayStation VR2. But running a game in VR is much more demanding than running it in 2D and the M2 chipset, while impressive, is still nowhere near as powerful as a PlayStation 5. Vision Pro also won't support tracked controllers, though developers could theoretically implement gamepad input for VR, as many did on the original PlayStation VR and Oculus Rift.