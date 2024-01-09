Vertigo 2 will reach PSVR 2 later this month.

Previously planned for October 24, Vertigo 2 received a late delay last month for December 12. However, following a further late delay, publisher Perp Games now targets a digital release on January 15. While a physical release was previously announced for February 9, it's unknown if that date has been changed.

#Vertigo2 officially launches January 15th on #PSVR2! (Finally 😉)



Thanks for all of your patience whilst we bring one of PC's best VR shooters to PSVR2!



To celebrate, we're giving away 3 keys early on Friday the 12th so you could potentially play the game on PSVR2 before launch.

The PSVR 2 launch follows the Bottomless Update, which delivered Vertigo 2's first and only content update. That introduced modifiers for the main campaign like an enemy randomizer and bullet time feature and three new playable characters. That update also brought the level editor out of beta, letting you create levels and share them across the community.

We had high praise in our Vertigo 2 review last March. Awarding it our highest ranking, we considered it one of the best PC VR games in recent memory before naming it our VR Game of The Year for 2023.

The result is a game that features impressive visuals, amazing gunplay and a constant expression of creativity in both its game design and its world. For PC VR players looking for a solid single-player campaign in the vein of Half-Life: Alyx, it’s an essential pick.

Vertigo 2 arrives on PSVR 2 on January 15, and it's available now on Steam.

Notice: This article was initially published on November 21, 2023. It was updated on January 9, 2024, to reflect the revised PSVR 2 release date.