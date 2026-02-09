UploadVR Welcomes James Tocchio & Mike Johnson

UploadVR is taking on two new staff writers, James Tocchio and Mike Johnson, to continue to be the best source of VR gaming news, impressions, and reviews.

James Tocchio is a games writer whose interest in VR began after reading about Nintendo’s then-upcoming Virtual Boy in the August 1995 issue of Nintendo Power. His work has appeared in Game Informer, Retro Gamer, Unwinnable, and Unwinnable Exploits, as well as in books published by Lost in Cult, HarperCollins, and Ninty Media. He has also previously contributed news, features, and game reviews to UploadVR as a freelance writer.

Mike Johnson is a games writer and video producer who got his start in VR in 2018 at a virtual reality arcade. He began producing VR content in 2021 on Twitch, where he still livestreams to this day. He previously worked as a Community Manager for XR developer 3lb Games. He has also previously contributed to UploadVR as a freelance writer and video producer.

James started at UploadVR last week, while Mike will be formally joining us from next week.

As we ramp our output back up following staff transitions, we also want to assure everyone that we will continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, comments, and interviews from this industry via our passionate and dedicated team of human staff writers and supporting freelancers. It is their content and their livelihoods that you support when you read and share our articles.

If you want to help us further expand, consider becoming an UploadVR Member or Patron.