Track Craft turns your home into a racing circuit through mixed reality, and it's coming to Quest next month.

Developed by Brainz Gamify, Track Craft offers track design elements like portals, moving platforms, wild loops and more, and these designs can be shared online with friends and the community. A free demo is available now on AppLab and SideQuest with 20 tracks, and you can see the demo footage captured off a Quest Pro below.

Two curated Track Packs are promised at launch. 'Razzle Dazzle' is described as an "abstract geometric adventure with an edgy cyberpunk twist," while 'Surfer Rock' is a "paper-style-inspired pack featuring a relaxed atmosphere of sandy beaches and rolling waves." In a press release, Brainz Gamify confirms a real-time multiplayer update will be introduced "in the coming months."

We're witnessing an increased push for mixed reality gaming in the run-up to Quest 3. Alongside fellow MR racing game Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem and competitive FPS Spatial Ops, numerous existing games will receive future MR modes like Espire 2, Drop Dead: The Cabin, Smash Drums, Broken Edge and plenty more.

Track Craft arrives this October for the Meta Quest platform, followed by a Pico release in early 2024.