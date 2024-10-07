Apple Releases Trailer For Submerged, The First Apple Immersive Video Short Film

Apple just shared a trailer for Submerged, the first Apple Immersive Video scripted short film, revealing that it will release on Thursday.

Submerged is directed by Edward Berger, the Oscar-winning director of the film All Quiet on the Western Front.

What Is Apple Immersive Video? The Apple Immersive Video format is 180-degree video with 8K resolution, stereoscopic 3D, and spatial audio. It's served from the Apple TV+ subscription service with much higher bitrate than many other immersive video platforms. We highly praised Apple Immersive Video in our Vision Pro review. It's not possible to cast or record Apple Immersive Video though, so you'll have to take our word for it unless you have access to a Vision Pro.

The short was announced at WWDC 2024, alongside a plethora of other upcoming Apple Immersive Video content.

Apple recently released the first episodes of two new Apple Immersive Video series, Boundless and Elevated, as well as 4 minutes of highlights from Super Bowl LVIII.

Upcoming content includes a series from Red Bull focusing on extreme sports, a short from The Weeknd, and a music series called Concerts for One.

Apple Immersive Video is exclusively available on Apple Vision Pro via the Apple TV+ subscription service. There's no way to cast or record it, but we intend to bring you our written impressions of Submerged once it's out.