The first episode of the Boundless Apple Immersive Video series is now available in the US.

Apple says the new Boundless series lets Apple Vision Pro owners with an Apple TV+ subscription "embark on the trips they’ve only dreamed of as they meet inspiring people in extraordinary places".

What Is Apple Immersive Video? The Apple Immersive Video format is 180-degree video with 8K resolution, stereoscopic 3D, and spatial audio. It's served from the Apple TV+ subscription service with much higher bitrate than many other immersive video platforms. We highly praised Apple Immersive Video in our Vision Pro review. It's not possible to cast or record Apple Immersive Video though, so you'll have to take our word for it unless you have access to a Vision Pro.

The first episode is called Hot Air Balloons. The six-minute video has Vision Pro owners "take a stunning journey above Turkey’s iconic rock formations with the first woman hot-air balloon pilot from Cappadocia as your guide."

Hot Air Balloons is only available in the US for now. Apple says it will be available in the other eight countries where Vision Pro is now sold in fall.

Episode 2 of Boundless will be called Arctic Surfing, which will be available in all countries in fall. Apple says Arctic Surfing will let Vision Pro owners "flow with a group of intrepid surfers who have moved to a frigid region north of the Arctic Circle in search of wintry waves".

The launch of Boundless comes just over a month after Apple announced it and a plethora of other new Apple Immersive Video content at the WWDC24 conference, including at least three other new series, more episodes of existing series, and a scripted short film from the director of All Quiet on the Western Front.

We've been extremely impressed with the quality of Apple Immersive Video so far, and with enough content in future it could eventually be a major selling point for future Vision headsets.