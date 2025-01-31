Karaoke In StageTime VR Shows Room For Growth

Virtuware Ltd's live events-focused app, StageTime VR, hits the Meta Quest store today. StageTime is advertised as "the ultimate virtual venue" where users can enjoy karaoke, trivia and other live events with the platform's growing community.

I've been enjoying live performances and music venues in VR for a long time. The immersive medium has left me spoiled for choice over the years, so I was curious about what StageTime VR would have to offer, and I tried out the app at a special preview event.

The main area of StageTime's community map.

When you first start the program you are loaded into a sleek modern pub awash in purple and blue. The first small room to the right resembles a dressing room, hosting the area where avatars can be customized for wear. On the far end is the stage itself with a grand piano and options for moving a microphone and media screen to different positions. The size of the room looks like it can comfortably accommodate a medium-size crowd without bumping into anyone. During the preview event, the StageTime app crashed once as I fiddled with media buttons, but rejoining was quick and easy.

The map's chairs don't allow for sitting yet, but props are scattered around the bar for interaction. To one side is a bulletin board which lists community events and what days they're hosted on.

StageTime's menu lets users join different rooms, create their own, or join the stage queue.

StageTime's main menu gives the ability to either join or create new rooms. To host a private room for yourself simply reduce the player max count to 1 and hit the "create" button. You'll be able to practice singing alone that way if you're nervous about hopping up on stage in front of others.

A look at StageTime VR's camera system, karaoke screen, and video search menu

Searching for songs on StageTime's menu is easy. First, stand on stage and join the queue. Then switch to the search tab and type in either the song you'd like to play or the artist the song is by. You can't search for non-karaoke songs through the system. I was able to find a song by Essenger during an extra testing session. I also noticed my stage time was limited to five minutes. A clock at the base of the stage will count down to let you know when your time under the spotlight is up.

StageTime's camera system is provided courtesy of LIV. The camera allows for recording video footage but has no way to take a snapshot yet. Its handling for recording is smooth though. As I walked around the map to document the preview event, I noticed the camera wasn't as shaky as other VR camera systems tend to be. Having a drone system for this camera would be incredibly valuable for performers who want to take their recorded videos in StageTime to the next level.

As this video shows, spatial sound in StageTime is well considered. When you move behind a wall that obstructs the path between yourself and the stage, the sound gains more reverb. It doesn't take effect simply because there's a table between yourself and the stage either.

A side room in StageTime offers reprieve from the crowds.

Sound isn't the only thing StageTime has going for it. The program's main map is well optimized for the Quest 3 I tested it on. While the avatar booth could be designed a little better, the dressing room environment shows a thoughtful approach for what the developers are aiming for.

StageTime still seems to just be getting started and there are many ways this app can expand and draw in more users. More maps for performers to pick their ideal settings is my first request. A mixed reality mode for singing karaoke with your friends in the comfort of your living room would be amazing, and placing AR windows with themed vistas, please! What about earning special props and avatar accessories as you spend time in specific rooms? There can also be special DLCs for more complex rooms with moodier themes, with my imagination running to a rainy jazz bar, an underground bunker with a sparse stage and CRT TVs stacked up on a nearby shelf, or a busy Las Vegas style casino setting. The sky's the limit with the type of features StageTime can add.

If you like karaoke and want to meet other people who enjoy live events, StageTime might be worth checking out now, but something tells me this app's best days are yet to come and we're only seeing the opening act for now.