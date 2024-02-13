Beat Saber Tops The January PSVR 2 Download Charts

Beat Saber reclaimed no.1 in January's PSVR 2 download charts.

Sony announced its first PlayStation Store charts for 2024, revealing January's top downloads on PS4, PS5, PSVR and PSVR 2. While December saw strong debuts from Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 and Among Us VR, it's business as usual once again, with Beat Saber taking no.1 across Europe and North America.

Instead, Among Us VR came second in North America and third in Europe, while Help Wanted 2 took no.2 in North America and no.9 in Europe. Otherwise, Pavlov, which was recently named the most downloaded PSVR 2 game of 2023, came third in Europe. Here's the full charts:

Though games redeemed through hardware bundles are excluded, January saw a strong performance for Horizon Call of the Mountain, which came 4th in Europe and 7th in North America. Elsewhere, Vertigo 2 reached no.8 in North America after its much-delayed PSVR 2 port launched last month, while Ultrawings 2 also charted in both regions after its accidental launch. More on that below.