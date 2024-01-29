Ultrawings 2 Wasn't Supposed To Launch On PSVR 2 Yet

Ultrawings 2 is out now on PSVR 2 but it shouldn't be.

Suddenly appearing on the PlayStation Store last week, developer Bit Planet Games was equally surprised to see Ultrawings 2 launch. Calling this release "unforeseen," Bit Planet Games doesn't know where the fault lies. "It could be something we did or didn’t do. Just don’t know (yet). I will say we don’t think Sony accidentally released the game," the team advised Kotaku.

Hey all, glad everyone is enjoying the newly released #PSVR2 version of #Ultrawings2.



While the release was unforeseen we want to stress that we don't know what happened. It might have been something we did or didn't do properly. We simply don't know!



On the plus side the… — Bit Planet Games (@BitPlanetGames) January 26, 2024

While Bit Planet Games had previously announced plans for a late 2023 launch, it later confirmed that "we had set an estimated release date for 2/9." As for the current build, the studio says it's playable but has "relatively minor issues" that would have been addressed in a day one patch. In the above statement, they confirm that the "dayish 1" patch should be out soon.

We awarded top marks in our Ultrawings 2 review. Calling it the "exact kind of VR sequel we’ve been hoping for," we had high praise for its increased scope, level design, and "air-tight" controls.

Between the five wildly different aircraft and the addition of combat there are plenty of gripping new challenges to pull you in, and the game is always ready to serve up a different kind of thrill. Whether it’s the cinematic satisfaction of blasting past an enemy as they erupt into flames or the laser-like focus needed to land a plane in one piece, Ultrawings 2 either had me grinning like an idiot or on the edge of my seat.

Ultrawings 2 is available now on the Meta Quest platform, Steam and PSVR 2.