PlayStation VR2 is now back to its regular price of $550.

For the past nine days the headset was on sale for $350, a significant discount of $200.

A report suggested a retailer sold more PSVR 2 headsets on the first day of this sale than all year so far at the regular price.

Some in the industry had hoped Sony would react to this sales surge by extending the sale or even making it the regular new price to keep the momentum going, as Meta did when it cut Quest 2 to $200. But that's not the case here, and the sale has now ended.

While PSVR 2 had strong launch content with major titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, and Resident Evil Village, Sony has failed to deliver anything like this since. On PSVR 2's first anniversary in February Sony didn't announce new first-party or AAA games, instead teasing the PC adapter in a surprise announcement.

A few weeks after the anniversary Sony shut down the developer of original PSVR blockbuster Blood & Truth and laid off employees in the studios behind Horizon Call Of The Mountain. And in March Bloomberg reported Sony was pausing PSVR 2 headset production to clear a backlog of unsold units.

PSVR 2 also still lacks some of the original PSVR's biggest titles, including Skyrim VR, Minecraft, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Sony's own Astro Bot Rescue Mission. And its new Astro Bot game for PS5 won't support VR at all.

Still, there are a few major third-party titles confirmed as coming to PSVR 2 later this year, including Alien: Rogue Incursion and Metro Awakening. And those who pick up PSVR 2 as their first VR headset will find a decent selection of VR's best indie titles from the past decade available on the PlayStation Store.