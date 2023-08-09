A release candidate build for Pavlov Shack is now available on App Lab for Quest, with a full store release 'imminent'.

Pavlov Shack in Meta quest has an update in the RC channel, it will replace the default chanel later this month. Store Release imminent — davevillz (@davevillz) August 9, 2023

This is definitely not the first time we've heard that Shack is coming 'soon' to the official Quest store – it was initially meant to arrive on there all the way back 2021. Then last May, developer davevillz from Vankrupt Games reassured players that a final beta release was being prepared for submission to Oculus QA for the full store release.

However, now almost a year on, davevillz says that a full store release is 'imminent' once again, after publishing a new build to the release candidate channel on the game's App Lab page.

This no doubt means progress is being made. However, it still doesn't necessarily indicate that Oculus has or hasn't approved the game for full store release. According to Oculus documentation, the release candidate channel is separate to the internal production channel where builds are submitted for Oculus approval.

Fingers crossed that the game makes it over onto the Quest Store soon. While the Shack Beta is currently free on App Lab, it was previously confirmed that the full game release will be priced at $24 on the Quest Store.

Just last month, Vankrupt Games announced that Pavlov Shack will run at a higher refresh rate on the upcoming Meta Quest 3 headset, slated to release this fall. At the end of last month, davevillz also confirmed that a community-made map, Harbour, will be added to the game as one of its official offerings.