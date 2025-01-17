VR Platformer No More Rainbows Jumps Onto PlayStation VR2

No More Rainbows, a VR platformer where you can only move using your hands, is now available on PlayStation VR2.

Initially launched in 2023 across Quest, Steam and later Pico, No More Rainbows sees you playing as 'The Beast' to restore your home across a single-player campaign. Following several post-launch content updates like a Deathmatch Mode for multiplayer, Molten Shores, and an Anniversary Update, it's now reached a new destination on PS VR2.

When asked about any potential upgrades on PlayStation VR2, Squido Studio informed UploadVR “there is a performance boost” but didn't provide more specific information. Haptic feedback is also supported, though eye tracking and adaptive triggers are not.

We've been waiting for further news on the PS VR2 port since it was initially confirmed last year. Previously targeting a Q2 2024 release window, Squido Studio announced its plans alongside the reveal of its free-to-play VR/MR sandbox, DigiGods, which was originally called Anarchitects at that time.

We recommended No More Rainbows in our 2023 review, praising its movement system and campaign.

No More Rainbows takes the classic platformer and brings it crashing into VR in a way that is both innovative and familiar. The excellent mechanics truly capitalize on the physicality of VR, matched with a solid campaign and a creative (and exhausting) multiplayer mode.

No More Rainbows is out now on the Meta Quest platform, Steam, Pico, and PlayStation VR2.