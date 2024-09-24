Metro Awakening Confirms November Launch On Quest, Steam & PSVR 2

Metro Awakening brings the post-apocalyptic series to VR this November on Quest, Steam, PlayStation VR2, and Viveport.

Developed by Vertigo Games, Awakening promises an origin story for this post-apocalyptic series set five years before Metro 2033 that's written by Metro's creator, Dmitry Glukhovsky. Previously revealed back in January, a new trailer in today's PlayStation State of Play presentation confirmed the upcoming narrative adventure launches on November 7.

Vertigo announced that $40 Standard Edition pre-orders include a 'Field Medic' pack with various cosmetic items for your backpack and gloves, while the $50 Deluxe Edition provides the 'Memories of Polyanka' cosmetic pack and a digital VR concept art gallery.

Previously described as a blend of "atmospheric exploration, stealth and combat," Metro Awakening sees you playing as a doctor called Serdar trying to save his wife within the Moscow Metro. "As your courage and sanity are pushed to the limit, you must learn to walk the line between life and death, the spirit and the material world, and awaken the being you will become," states Vertigo on the Steam page.

Metro Awakening arrives on November 7 on the Meta Quest platform, PlayStation VR2, Steam, and Viveport. Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition on Steam or PSVR 2 also unlocks early access to the full game on November 5.