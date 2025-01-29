Meta Reality Labs' sales for 2024 were more than 40% higher than in 2023, according to a memo leaked to Business Insider.

Reality Labs is the division of Meta behind Quest headsets and their Horizon software platform, the technology side of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and research & development of AR glasses and their sEMG wristband input device.

According to Business Insider, Meta's CTO Andrew Bosworth said the following in the internal memo, which was shared with all Reality Labs employees:

"2024 was a pivotal year for Reality Labs and positioned us for greatness in 2025"

"The team beat nearly all of last year's aggressive sales and user goals, growing RL sales >40% YoY overall"

"We are seeing massive sales growth in wearables and the Quest brand has never been stronger."

The leaked memo comes a few weeks after it was revealed that Quest 3S was the top selling games console on Amazon US in 2024, despite only releasing in October, and the Meta Horizon app needed to set up Quest headsets was the #1 free iPhone app on Christmas Day 2024. Further, SteamVR saw near-record usage in December.

Meanwhile, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses have also been a breakout success, with sales reportedly greatly exceeding Meta's original expectations.

Meta is set to publicly report its full 2024 finances later today during its Q4 2024 earnings call. The company has broken out Reality Labs' results since Q4 2020, and we'll bring you those figures as soon as they're available.