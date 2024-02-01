 Skip to content
Here Are The Meta Quest+ Monthly Subscription Games For February 2024

 &  Henry Stockdale
The Meta Quest+ games for February 2024 are now available.

Meta Quest+ is a subscription that lets you redeem a selection of two VR games per month. Even if you don't play them straight away, you can continue accessing redeemed games so long as you continue the subscription.

You can redeem the new Quest+ games here until the end of February. Here's what they are:

I Expect You To Die

Created by Schell Games, I Expect You To Die kicked off the thrilling escape room series back in 2016. Playing as a secret agent with telekinetic abilities, we praised this James Bond spoof when it jumped to Quest in 2019, calling this a "charming" puzzle-solving adventure with "thrilling trial and error hurdles."

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Released across 2022-2023 as an episodic trilogy, Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate is an adventure game from MyDearest. Only Episode 1 is included for Quest+ subscribers and in our review, we considered it a "promising start" with "an intriguing plot," so you'll have to purchase Episode 2 and Episode 3 separately.

Meta Quest+ subscribers will keep the above games in your library so long as they stay subscribed. Past months have offered Walkabout Mini GolfMothergunship: ForgePistol WhipPixel Ripped 1995Red Matter, A Fisherman's Tale, NFL Pro Era, Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, Nock and Richie's Plank Experience. You'll lose every redeemed game if you cancel your membership, though resubscribing lets you regain access.

Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually.

