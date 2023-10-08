 Skip to content
Merging Gaming and Workouts: The BlackBox VR Experience with Founder Ryan DeLuca

 &  Kyle Riesenbeck
Merging Gaming and Workouts: The BlackBox VR Experience with Founder Ryan DeLuca

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host CEO of Black Box VR, Ryan Deluca.

Ryan breaks down the philosophy and history behind his location-based VR exercise experience. Other topics include how to leverage VR to achieve fitness goals and best hygienic practices when sweating wearing a VR headset.

