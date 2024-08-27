Dead Marvel VR Game Resurrected By Fans As Solo Experience

Marvel Powers United VR is being brought back to life by dedicated fans after being shut down over three years ago.

Launched back in 2018 as a Rift-exclusive, Marvel Powers United VR from Sanzaru Games (Asgard's Wrath 2) heavily focused on multiplayer action. While you could play solo, it unsurprisingly put an emphasis on team-up action. It received middling reviews, including our own Marvel Powers United review, and Meta eventually shut it down back in 2021.

However, a small team of dedicated fans are bringing back the once-dead game. As spotted by VideoGamer, the Marvel Powers United Revival Project is a Discord server of users looking to preserve the game years after its untimely death. Unfortunately, the game's revival lacks multiplayer functionality even though online restrictions are gone, but the group's goal is to "find a way to emulate multiplayer servers" to bring back the game fully.

This gives you some superhero action to enjoy ahead of Batman: Arkham Shadow's Quest 3 launch in October. However, the group notes this revival project was created "for those who own the game and have been unable to play the game they purchased between 2018 and 2021."

In a time where digital-only video games are too easily deleted from the internet, seeing fans resurrect dead titles is certainly exciting, like we saw with the Echo VR mod last November. Hopefully, more people can experience the Marvel VR game now, though other options like Iron Man VR and Marvel's What If? experience are also available.