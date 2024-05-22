Starting on May 30, people with access to an Apple Vision Pro can make Doctor Strange's magic portals with a hand gesture and transport across the Marvel cinematic universe.

ILM Immersive is releasing its first Apple Vision Pro app "free for a limited time" with What If…? – An Immersive Story promising Marvel fans an hour-long journey that will take them face-to-face with variants from across the Marvel multiverse.

A new trailer reveals some of the gameplay ideas in the app including teasing the ability to transport yourself across Disney's cinematic landscape using Doctor Strange's magic portals.

"Fine magic for everybody," Wong comments in the trailer. "Hooray."

Continuing the animated style from the What If.. animated series on Disney+, we're extremely curious to see how Disney's first foray in Apple's mixed reality ecosystem feels after top-tier efforts in VR at locations like The Void, with Avengers: Damage Control, and on Meta Quest's platform in Star Wars experiences like Vader Immortal and Tales From The Galaxy's Edge.

The experience on Vision Pro will task players with helping The Watcher against problematic variants from splinter universes, with ILM promising up close encounters with the Infinity Stones as well characters like Thanos, Hela, the Collector, Red Guardian and others.

What If…? – An Immersive Story is written by David Dong and Phil McCarty with music by Laura Karpman. We plan to bring you impressions of the new experience as soon as possible.