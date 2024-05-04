Amazing Star Wars Experiences You Can Have In VR Right Now

Travel to a galaxy far, far away—right from the comfort of your own home.

What a great time it is to be a Star Wars fan... Not only is the film and television presence in full swing with the resurgence of Star Wars on Disney Plus but over the years we've also seen some great VR games and experiences that aim to take us back to that galaxy far far away. As someone who grew up in the 1970's and stood in a line that wrapped around the local theater twice to see the original film in 1977, never in a million years would I have thought that one day in this galaxy, at this time that I would be able to virtually pick up a lightsaber and defend the Republic or hop into the cockpit of a highly detailed X-Wing to dogfight with TIE Fighters from the comfort of my own couch but here we are!

With the rise of virtual reality, Star Wars fans have been treated to a variety of immersive experiences that can bring them even closer than ever to the action and adventure of their favorite universe, exploring everything from epic space battles to encounters with Darth Vader himself. So, In celebration of Star Wars day, let's take a look at some of the amazing VR Star Wars experiences that you can have right now.

Star Wars: Squadrons – A Pilot’s Dream

Star Wars: Squadrons is a space combat sim played from a first-person perspective that fulfills the dream many fans have of piloting an X-wing or TIE fighter in a series of epic space battles just like the ones seen in the films.

Gameplay and Features

Immersive Dogfights: Engage in 5v5 multiplayer space battles with a focus on tactical teamwork and piloting skills.

The sensation of piloting and X-Wing in VR is exhilarating, with detailed cockpits and responsive controls making each dogfight a heart pounding experience that you won't soon forget. The game is available on Steam and currently at an incredibly low price and is also available as part of Microsoft's game pass. Squadrons is also available for PlayStation VR making it one of the most accessible and fully-realized Star Wars VR flight experiences out there so if you have a decent gaming PC with a PCVR headset, Quest with link or a PSVR then we highly recommend grabbing a copy of this one and taking a flight.

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Meet The Dark Lord

Vader Immortal shifts gears and presents a narrative-driven adventure that takes players directly into the domain of Darth Vader on the lava-world of Mustafar. ILMxLAB has delivered a truly cinematic Star Wars experience with this series that is sure to bring balance to the force.

Storyline and Interaction

Engaging Narrative: The story extends across three episodes, where you play as a smuggler operating near Mustafar, eventually becoming Vader’s apprentice.

Vader immortal unfolds across three short episodes, each deepening the lore and connection with the iconic villain and not only does this series provide a thrilling personal encounter with Darth Vader that ends in an epic lightsaber battle, it also expands on his dark character and backstory offering new insights into Vader's mind and force powers. Seeing this world in virtual reality makes the Vader Immortal series a deeply personal and immersive look into what is sure to be an experience every Star Wars Fan has always either dreamed or had nightmares about.

Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Your Own Star Wars Story

Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is yet another excellent VR experience from ILMxLAB. Set in the outskirts of the backwater planet of Batuu, this game expands on the lore of the location that was brought to life as part of the, Tales From The Galaxy's Edge expansions, to Disney theme parks letting players create their own Star Wars adventure.

Exploration and Adventures

Expansive Environment: Explore the wilds of Batuu interacting with new and familiar characters from the Star Wars universe.

The VR environments of Batuu are richly detailed, offering a vibrant and engaging world to explore. The game’s strengths come from its blending of storytelling with interactive gameplay and it all comes together nicely to make players feel like they are a true part of this Star Wars story.

So if you are looking for something a bit different to experience in the Star Wars Universe, we recommend heading to Seezelslak's Cantina and seeing what the outer wilds of Batuu have to offer.

Team Beef Mod – Jedi Outcast & Jedi Academy

If you're a fan who loves time honored classic Star Wars games like Jedi Academy and Jedi Outcast then your in luck because Team Beef has Mods available in early access on their Patreon page and for free once fully released on SideQuest that bring these classics into the modern age allowing players to experience the full games in VR while also adding a new dimension to these beloved classics with the inclusion of motion and gesture controls that make you feel like a true Jedi Knight.

Classic Games Reimagined

VR Integration: Experience the full classic games in VR with enhancements that bring new life to the gameplay and combat.

These Team Beef mods are a testament to the enduring appeal of these games, and they offer long time fans as well as newcomers a new and exciting way to experience the adventures of Kyle Katarn.

Honorable Mention: Star Wars Pinball

Now, while this one doesn't have any sort of story driven gameplay that's set inside of the Star Wars Universe, it does pay homage and gives great fan service with its many collectables that can be used to create a custom fan cave and music from the score that can be played on the jukebox.

Ever since the release of Pinball FX2 VR in 2016, Zen Studios has continued to push the boundaries of rolling the silver ball in virtual reality with updates and new tables. All of the tables in the Pinball FX2 VR games look great, play smoothly and seeing them get the Star Wars treatment is something we think fans of the Star Wars franchise or just VR pinball enthusiasts in general will enjoy.

A Galaxy of Possibilities Not So Far Away

These are just a few of our favorite Star wars based VR experiences but there others out there if you look for them. Some of the earliest tech demos like Battle for Endor and Trials on Tatooine still offer an amazing experience as well and while each of these VR experiences brings something different, whether it’s the thrill of space combat, the intensity of meeting Darth Vader, or just the joy of exploring distant planets and carving out your own story, true fans should get something out of each and every one of them.

As VR technology continues to evolve we can hope for even more immersive and exciting Star Wars adventures in the future but for now, grab your preferred VR headset and get ready to step into that galaxy far, far away because it’s waiting for you to virtually make your mark and may the force be with you.. always!