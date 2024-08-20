The first Batman: Arkham Shadow gameplay trailer confirmed an October release window.

Appearing in Gamescom's Opening Night Live presentation, Batman: Arkham Shadow by Meta-owned studio Camoflauj (Iron Man VR) received its first official gameplay trailer. This showcased several key elements like how the studio has translated Arkham's combat system for VR, stealth takedowns, gliding, grappling, and the Detective Vision. Here's the new trailer:

While we've known for some time that Roger Craig Smith will return as Batman following his previous portrayal in Arkham Origins, a new Quest Blog confirmed the wider Batman: Arkham Shadow voice cast. Troy Baker will portray Harvey Dent, Tara Strong is Dr. Harleen Quinzel, Mark Rolston is James Gordon, and Khary Payton is Otis Flannagan.

You can check out the Arkham Shadow story trailer for more details. Otherwise, here's the official outline.

You’ll need to master all of Batman’s abilities in order to save Gotham City. Set between the events of Batman: Arkham Origins and Batman: Arkham Asylum, you’ll step into the shoes of a relatively young—and increasingly confident—Bruce Wayne as he takes on the Rat King, a dangerous new criminal with a cultish following.

Batman: Arkham Shadow arrives this October exclusively on Quest 3.