Makoa Shelf, Subside's New Expansion, Is A Must-Own Experience On PlayStation VR2 and PC VR

When Subside first arrived on PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR, it quickly established itself as one of the most convincing underwater experiences available in virtual reality. Rather than focusing on survival mechanics or typical game concepts, Subside's solo developer has instead created a diving simulator that simply captures the wonder, serenity, and occasional fear inherent in exploring the waterways of our world.

With the arrival of the Makoa Shelf expansion, which the developer describes as the game's largest environment yet, Subside is even better than ever. I've spent the past week exploring the game both alone and with my kids, and it's immediately become a favorite activity in our house. To put it succinctly, Subside and the Makoa Shelf expansion are breathtaking experiences and a must-buy for every VR player.

The Facts



What is it?: A solo-developed underwater diving experience, and one of the most gorgeous VR games ever made.

Platforms:

Release Date: June 18, 2026

Developer: A2D Software

Publisher: A2D Software

Price: $24.99 (base game); $9.99 (Makoa Shelf expansion) : A solo-developed underwater diving experience, and one of the most gorgeous VR games ever made. PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR (reviewed on PS VR2): June 18, 2026: A2D Software: A2D Software$24.99 (base game); $9.99 (Makoa Shelf expansion)

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What's In The Water

The Makoa Shelf expansion comes with three new areas; the Makoa Shelf itself is the largest ever released in Subside, doubling the size of the base game's Cobalt Cove. Two smaller experience areas are included as well; Great Migration is an area full of hammerhead sharks in the deep ocean while Sleeping Giants is an area which lets you float amongst a pack of resting sperm whales.

There's plenty to explore in both the base game and the expansion, with more than enough areas to keep you busy for weeks. The added "Night Modes," unlockable areas, collectibles, and the general vastness and variety of creatures to interact with and places to explore are quite impressive.

There are new tools to unlock, such as the underwater scooter and extra air capacity, and these are earned through in-game currency that you find while exploring. They join with tools from the base game, such as the underwater torch and treasure finding wristband, two tools that will be critical to unlocking the expansion's two extra areas.

Subside was tested on PlayStation VR2, where it looks simply stunning and runs perfectly. Visually, Makoa Shelf continues the series’ reputation for excellence. Few VR games achieve this level of environmental realism. Water clarity, lighting effects and detailed underwater vegetation combine to produce scenes that often resemble nature documentaries brought to life. In places where people talk about VR gaming, it's not uncommon to find PSVR2 users, specifically, describing Subside as one of the best-looking experiences available on the headset.

That visual quality serves a purpose beyond simple spectacle. Makoa Shelf succeeds because it creates an emotional response. There are moments of tranquility where players can simply float and observe their surroundings, appreciating the beauty of the ocean. Yet there are also instances where the sheer scale of the environment triggers unease. Open-water exploration naturally taps into primal fears of the unknown, and the expansion appears willing to embrace that tension. For some players, that balance between wonder and vulnerability may prove to be the most memorable aspect of the experience. I know that my most memorable moment came when I left the shallows and dropped into deep blue. Equal parts exhilarating and awful.

The only other way to experience what Subside can deliver is to buy hundreds of dollars worth of specialized diving equipment, take lessons, hop on a plane, charter a boat, and get in the water. Subside brings the ocean to you, and that's pretty damn cool.

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Dive In

My nine year old daughter loves the ocean. She wants to be a marine biologist and work with ocean animals. When she tried Subside, it was like a religious experience. When she got over the initial shock of how endlessly gorgeous the game was, she spent the next hours of her life chasing fish and cooing at turtles, squealing in thrilled terror when a shark loomed out from the shadows, wondering in open awe when a whale shark drifted through the sunbeams above her head, and giggling at the shy sandworms as they flickered into their dens when she came too close.

Later that night, when she was on a walk with my wife and our dogs, she couldn't wait to tell everything she did in "this new game dad got." She talked about it for twenty minutes. In fact, she popped into my office mere moments ago as I was writing this very impressions piece to ask if she could play Subside. If that doesn't tell you everything you need to know, I'm not sure what will.

Subside is available on PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR, where the base game costs $24.99. The Makoa Shelf expansion costs $9.99.