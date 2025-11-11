Logitech MX Ink For Quest & Muse For Vision Pro Paint An Unfinished Picture For Creative Input

Spatially tracked styluses from Logitech for Apple Vision Pro and Quest paint an unfinished picture for creative input in headsets.

Priced around $130 from Logitech, the MX Ink is for Quest 2, 3 and 3S headsets, and Muse is for Apple Vision Pro. The Ink has been available for Meta headsets for more than a year and Muse debuted recently for Apple with a beta for visionOS 26.2 adding system level support for the input for the first time.

Logitech Muse at left and Logitech MX Ink at right.

The Logitech MX Ink for Quest has been supported in the menu systems for Horizon OS for some time, allowing for a kind of easy laser pointer or remote control across the entire Quest menu experience. You can launch apps like Figmin XR, Vermillion, ShapesXR and Gravity Sketch using the Ink in one hand, just clicking a button with the index finger.

MX Ink with pressure-sensitive main button, as well as buttons behind and in front.

On Quest, the apps usually also want a Touch controller in the off hand as well. I activated a setting in the app Jigsaw Night on Quest 3 to show interaction with the MX Ink in the dominant hand and simultaneous hand tracking in the off hand.

0:00 / 0:32 1× Dual-mode input with MX Ink and hand tracking on Quest is rare in apps on Horizon OS as of November 2025, but Jigsaw Night from Steve Lukas supports it.

The Logitech Muse for Vision Pro is much newer, released near the launch of visionOS 26, and marks the beginning of Apple's support for "motion tracking in six degrees of freedom" as a way to change how you "work, create, and collaborate with Apple Vision Pro". As of visionOS 26.2, apps like Freeform and Notes bundled by Apple support the Muse pen, allowing for quick and intuitive sketching on a vertical 2D surface anywhere. Apps are rolling out on an ongoing basis that integrate the pen as a 3D tracked object.

Both Ink and Muse charge over USB-C connections near the rear of the stylus. The MX Ink also has an optional charging stand called the MX Inkwell, selling for $50, that the stylus can fit into. If you plug the pens into a long USB-C cord they appear to charge without issue while in use. That's not something a Quest controller or a PlayStation VR2 controller supports. Battery life is likely to vary by use, especially as new apps release using all the features. I haven’t encountered any battery anxiety, particularly after discovering they could charge in use.

0:00 / 0:37 1× Logitech Muse in Freeform for Vision Pro as of visionOS 26.2

In theory, MX Ink and Muse can travel in pockets where a wider controller can't fit. In practice, at least from this writing, creative software with Quest seems to demand traveling with the Ink plus at least one controller. Support for hand tracking, if supported at all, seems to be treated by many apps as a different mode of input rather than hand in hand with the pen.

We could paint in Tilt Brush in 3D using a Vive wand in 2016 as a precision 3D instrument, albeit quite bulky in hand. We're nearly in 2026 and a much smaller pocket-sized wand can access Open Brush on Quest. When the MX Ink is used, I see the shape of an old bulky tool in hand, standing in for the marker-sized object actually held in hand with Quest roughly a decade later.

Apple and Meta both see a future for 3D tracked precision input for headsets, but their operating systems and developer ecosystems are still actively developing support for tools like the MX Ink and Muse alongside other input systems.

The Best Input For Thrasher?

Surprisingly, MX Ink support in Thrasher on Quest is wildly fun. Conceptually, any game involving wands, whether for conducting music or for wielding magic, would find itself a nice match with either of these tools.

Thrasher makes a key example of how spatial inputs and their tracking systems are in a completely different place from where they were in 2016 and 2017. Holding the MX Ink at my side in a dark room while playing Thrasher sees the 3D object in my hand seemingly drift into strange orientations. Nonetheless, the slithering thrashing beast under my control moves as expected across the flat vertical plane across from me, consistent with each flick of the controller. Other developers can't expect their games to fit into the same constraints that make control work so well in Thrasher.

MX Ink is well supported in some of Quest's best creative apps, but holding a Touch controller in the off hand doesn't make a whole lot of sense in the long term when hand tracking works well at the system level.

On Vision Pro, PlayStation VR2 controllers and Muse arrived as spatial inputs within weeks of one another. As of visionOS 26.2's latest testing release this week, each input supports system level control secondary to hand tracking and gaze. Some Apple developers are just now starting to think about their precision input integrations with Vision Pro, while some Meta developers are wondering why they should update theirs with Quest. Circuit Flux became one of the first apps on Apple's platform to support both Sony and Logitech spatial input systems, and Meta is offering developers a chance at funding with a competition.

As developers roll out additional support for MX Ink and Muse, and operating systems improve overall in their support for these inputs alongside hand tracking, we'll plan to cover this picture more as it starts to fill in. Please reach out if you’re doing something interesting with these tools.