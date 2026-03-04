Cute & Cozy Puzzler Interlocked Coming To Quest This Month

The outrageously cute and cozy puzzle game Interlocked: Puzzle Islands is coming to Meta Quest in March.

Developers Puzzle Dev and publisher Armor Games have announced that their extremely popular mobile puzzle game Interlocked: Puzzle Islands is coming to Meta Quest on March 24 with improved immersion and expanded gameplay.

Interlocked is a relaxing puzzle game in which players solve "burr puzzles," ingenious 3D puzzles made of interconnected blocks of wood, where the goal is to slide, spin, turn, and twist pieces to separate the variously complicated assemblies of blocks. Interlocked contains more than 30 puzzles, all set against a cozy backdrop and augmented by a chill atmospheric soundtrack.

You'll experience Interlocked's puzzling journey alongside a baby bird companion, who grows and experiences a "mini story arc" as you progress through the game's many puzzle islands.

Interlocked will be available on Quest on March 24, where you can now wishlist the game. It will also be coming to PC VR via Steam, though a release date for that platform has not yet been revealed.