I Am Security Becomes A Top Seller On Quest After Recent Update

I Am Security is now a top-selling app on Quest, joining the studio's hit VR sandbox game I Am Cat.

Currently in early access following last June's launch, I Am Security from New Folder Games sees you working as a club security guard to ensure the right guests come through, stopping them from sneaking in prohibited items. It recently received a new update over the holidays that added “enhanced” character reactions, and you can watch the original trailer below.

0:00 / 0:59 1×

It's the first time we've seen I Am Security marked as a “top seller” on Quest, and New Folder Games' title currently sits at a 4.8/5-star user rating with over 30k reviews. As such, it's clear that the studio's game is having similar success to I Am Cat, the VR sandbox sim which presently holds a 4.9/5-star user rating with 56.7k reviews.

It's unclear if the update had any major effect on sales, though this coincides with a seemingly successful holiday season for Quest. Official sales figures from Meta aren't available, though companion app Meta Horizon was the #1 free iPhone app on Christmas Day 2024 and Amazon sold over 100k Quest 3S headsets. This suggests strong sales for the wider platform, one which I Am Security may have benefitted from.

I Am Security is available now on the Meta Quest platform, while Steam and PS VR2 versions are also announced.