Human Within Promises Reality-Bending Stories On Quest & PC VR Soon

Your choices matter as you interact with a unique world in Human Within, a game made with a combination of 2D cutscenes, 3D gameplay, and more.

Developed by Signal Space Lab and Actrio Studio (The Great Ocean), Human Within focuses on how AI and similar technology influence humanity, developed during a time when artificial intelligence is entering the mainstream with tools like ChatGPT and Apple Intelligence.

Offering "branching storylines" that are affected by your own decisions, Human Within combines numerous ideas that give an interesting narrative. Using 2D film, 3D graphics, interactive elements, and puzzles, Human Within's story should provide an interesting experience in virtual reality. There are five different endings to discover, offering a Telltale Games-like narrative in VR.

The story description states that "Cyber Engineer, Nyla, and her sister, Linh, developed a way to harness the immense processing power of the human brain to create the ultimate supercomputer." Of course, things don't go too well, with the synopsis adding "Held against their will, Nyla finds herself in a situation that forces her to use the technology in the very way she feared it would be."

Human Within will find you determining the past in flashbacks that offer 360° video while deciding the fate of the very technology Nyla and Linh helped develop. You'll also find yourself diving into interactive environments to engage with the story further.

Human Within is launching on Meta Quest on January 9, 2025. There's also a Steam version 'coming soon', but no exact date has been revealed yet.