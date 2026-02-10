Haymaker Targeting PC VR Port This Spring

One of Meta Quest's top-selling VR brawlers will make the leap to PC VR headsets in spring.

Haymaker is a physics-first VR combat brawler focused on authentic body mechanics and replayability. You'll grab, grapple, block, kick, and strike adaptive AI enemies across a variety of environments specifically built for mayhem such as a skyscraper rooftop, a seedy billiard parlor, and more.

Console Studios has just announced both a content update for its physics-based VR brawler Haymaker, and that it intends to bring the title to PC VR via Steam in just a few months' time. The updated Steam release will also benefit from enhanced graphics and dynamic lighting.

In addition to the Steam port, Haymaker will receive noteworthy updates on Quest, where the game has been available in Early Access since November. Coming updates include an expanded sandbox mode with deeper character customization and fresh designs to diversify the game's brutal street fights, a new MMA-style Octagon arena, and a tournament mode.

When the Steam port launches, it will do so with content parity with the Quest version.

Haymaker is available in Early Access on Quest headsets, priced at $14.99. It's currently on Meta's top-seller list, and has a strong 4.7/5 user rating.