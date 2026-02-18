Forefront Will Get "Major Update" & Price Increase Later This Month

The Battlefield-like 32-player VR FPS Forefront will see a "major update" and price increase later this month.

Triangle Factory, the maker of the popular 32-player Battlefield-inspired VR FPS Forefront, has announced that the price of their game will increase at the end of February, alongside what the team calls "a major update."

The updated price has not been revealed, but Forefront is currently available on Meta Quest, Steam, and Pico, at a cost of $22.99.

Since launching in Early Access, Forefront has been well-supported by its makers, receiving several updates to add new maps and weapons, address balancing issues, provide graphics updates, and more.

0:00 / 1:27 1×

In mid-February, Triangle Factory announced that Forefront will be coming to PlayStation VR2 sometime this year.

I previously covered Forefront and found it to be an exciting and tense take on the Battlefield formula. The game's combat is immersive, its VR gunplay is tactile and satisfying, and its dynamic environments are well-designed. While there were certainly a few small problems in that Early Access build, mostly due to weapon balance issues, on the whole, Forefront jumped ahead of every other multiplayer shooter I've played in VR. Its large-scale battlefields are hard to beat.

Forefront is out in Early Access on Quest, Steam, and Pico.