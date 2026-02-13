Forefront Is Coming To PlayStation VR2 This Year

Though no release date has been announced, the multi-player FPS will be storming onto PS VR2 later this year.

Triangle Factory has announced that its Battlefield-like FPS, Forefront, is coming to PS VR2 in 2026. The visceral and tactile FPS dumps players onto large-scale battlefields where up to 32 players fight for control of territory using handheld weapons, Humvees, tanks, helicopters, and other war machines of the air, land, and sea.

I previewed Forefront when it launched in Early Access on Meta Quest and found it to be a solid take on the Battlefield formula. Combat is exciting and tense, its VR gunplay is tactile and satisfying, and its environments are dynamic and engaging. While some small problems did exist in that EA build, mostly due to weapon balance issues, on the whole, Forefront stands as the strongest large-scale shooter I’ve played in VR.

Forefront is available now on Quest, Steam, and Pico, and you can now wishlist it on PS VR2 from the PlayStation Store.