32-Player VR FPS Forefront Is Out Now In Early Access

Forefront, a 32-player VR FPS from the Breachers studio, is out now in early access on Quest, Steam, and Pico.

Developed by Triangle Factory, Forefront is a 16v16 VR shooter with expansive, semi-destructible maps where each team splits into four-person squads. Featuring four playable classes, four maps, a friends system, alongside customization and attachments for weapons, it's now entered early access on all three platforms with cross-platform multiplayer support.

Forefront takes place in a near-future setting of 2035, where an energy corporation called O.R.E. has gone to war with local governments over control of a rare mineral. Battles feature over 20 types of weapons and 10 vehicles covering land, air, and sea, while you can choose between four classes with their own unique weapons and gadgets: Assault, Engineer, Medic, or Sniper.

Detailing its release plans in a Steam FAQ, Triangle Factory states that Forefront will approximately remain in Early Access for "8-12 months." Planned additions for the full release include more maps, vehicles, and gadgets, joined by class perks, performance improvements. Updated PC VR graphics are also mentioned, and the studio plans to "gradually raise the price" as new content gets introduced.

Forefront's current roadmap

Forefront is out now in early access on Quest, Steam, and Pico. We'll be bringing you our full early access impressions as soon as we can.