Forefront, the 32-player Battlefield-style VR FPS, enters early access next month on Quest, Steam, and Pico.

Developed by Triangle Factory, Forefront is currently hosting its open beta for the upcoming game with two maps, different gameplay modes, and more. While that remains live until October 20 for SteamVR alongside Quest 2, 3, and 3S, the studio has now revealed it's launching in early access on November 6 on all platforms, including Pico.

First revealed in March, Forefront is a 16v16 VR shooter set across expansive maps with semi-destructible environments, where each team splits into four-person squads. Compared to the open beta, the early access launch will include two additional maps, a friends system, more customization and attachment unlocks for weapons, and more.

Triangle Factory previously confirmed Forefront includes over 20 types of weapons and 10 different vehicles for land, air, and sea. Four classes are also available with unique abilities. For example, an Engineer repairs and destroys vehicles across the battlefield, while Medics can revive teammates if they're knocked out using shock pads.

Forefront arrives in early access on November 6 on Quest, Steam, and Pico. A full release will follow in 2026, while the open beta test remains accessible through the official Discord server or the Steam page.