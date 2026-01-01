Dual Knit Band Quest 3 Mod Balances Meta With Apple

The weakest part of the Quest 3 reveals itself the moment you put it on. The stock cloth head strap is barely adequate and uncomfortable for a lot of people. Meta shipped variations of this strap for years, and each time the same thing happens. The result is a thriving aftermarket built almost entirely around fixing a problem the headset ships with.

My own reference point for comfort comes from an unexpected place. My first experience with any headset was an Apple Vision Pro demo. What struck me, in addition to the visuals and the floating screens, was the Solo Knit Band. The fabric cupped the back of my head evenly, gathering just enough to distribute pressure instead of concentrating it in one spot. The headset eventually pressed down on my face due to the lack of a top strap to counteract the heavy weight of the Vision Pro, but the strap itself felt high-quality and secure in a way that made a strong impression on me at the time. I bought the Quest 3 a short time later and my experience with Meta headsets and the default strap starts there.

When Apple launched Vision Pro it came with two straps. The Solo Knit Band that appeared in nearly every promotional image as well as a second, bulkier, strap with a cross strap over the top of the head that actually supported the headset’s weight. Apple rarely showed that second strap in marketing.

Apple course corrected with the later introduction of the Dual Knit Band alongside the second-generation M5-powered Vision Pro. Each M5 headset now ships just with the Dual Knit Band.

Apple initially prioritized appearance and ended up with a headset sitting too heavily on the user’s face. Adding proper top support was a necessary fix.

So when I started hearing stories of people adapting Apple’s Solo and Dual Knit Bands for use on the Quest 3, I paid attention. The idea of pairing Apple’s strap comfort with the Quest headset made sense immediately. I wanted to see whether I could recreate what I remembered from that first demo using hardware I already owned.

The solution turned out to be relatively straightforward. A well-regarded Etsy seller offers 3D-printed side plates designed specifically to mount Apple’s knit bands onto the Quest 3. After a short exchange to confirm fit and compatibility, I placed the order, which arrived in days. Apple took longer. The Dual Knit Band was backordered for nearly a month.

Once everything arrived, I assembled what looked like a mismatched experiment. (Editor’s Note: From FrankenQuest to Dual Knit Quest) The effect was obvious right away. Even before putting the headset on, you can feel the tungsten weights built into the rear of the Dual Knit Band doing real work as a counterbalance. The balance of the headset becomes evident the moment you pick it up.

Wearing it confirmed what I was hoping for. This is easily the most comfortable strap setup I have used on the Quest 3. The same fabric gathering and cupping I remembered from Vision Pro is there, but now the top strap keeps the headset locked in place. It does not slide forward. It does not sag. It stays where you set it.

The adjustment system is also very Apple. A single rear dial, reminiscent of the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch, controls both straps. Pull it out and twist to adjust the top strap. Push it in and twist to tighten the rear. You do not think about it after the first use. It works the way it should. The result is a Quest 3 that finally feels as comfortable as it should have been from the start.

This setup vastly improves how I use the Quest 3 day to day. I often use it lying down for meditation, watching videos, or for reading on the web. In other straps, pressure points show up quickly and in some an added rear hard band makes it uncomfortable to lay your head down. The Dual Knit Band avoids that entirely. The weight stays evenly distributed, and the headset remains comfortable even during longer sessions. This article was written entirely on my Quest 3 using the Dual Knit Band reclining on my bed.

At $99 plus the pieces from Etsy, the Dual Knit Band for Quest 3 is pricey compared with many other solutions, but the quality of the materials and added comfort feels like value for the money. I highly recommend this solution to add a little Apple design magic to your Meta Quest 3 and gain some serious comfort.