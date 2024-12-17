Prepare To Fight As Demeo Battles Launches On PS5 And PlayStation VR2 Today

Resolution Games’ PvP strategy game, Demeo Battles, gets a surprise launch today for PlayStation VR2 players.

Demeo Battles was previously released on Quest, Steam, and Pico as a standalone game last year. However, the PvP strategy game with 2v2 combat is now also available today in a surprise launch, offering a flatscreen edition for PS5 and VR mode for PS VR2. Cross-platform multiplayer is also supported.

If you're unfamiliar, the Demeo series takes place in a fantasy world and asks players to choose warriors and crawl dungeons, seeking treasure from a top-down perspective. Initially released in 2021, we named Demeo our game of the year for that year across all VR platforms.

The Demeo Battles spin-off leverages that same endearing mythological setting, switching out the large-scale co-op expeditions seen in its predecessor for pint-sized PVP matches. Instead of working with other players to beat a dungeon, you work against them, using your coins to select upgrades and mobilize monsters. In our review, we described Demeo Battles as “a new entry in the franchise, offering the same core foundation but with a different, competitive-based ruleset.”

Demeo Battles is out now on PS5 and PS VR2 for $19.99, and it's also available on Steam, Meta Quest and Pico.