dbrand is selling a limited-edition "trypophobic" Apple Vision Pro faceplate and battery holster.

It originated almost a year ago, a few weeks after Vision Pro launched, as a 3D printed prototype from designer Kyle Goodrich, who showed it off on X. Goodrich was exploring the problem of how to make a faceplate for a device covered in sensors, where blocking the sensors would compromise the device's functionality.

I designed a cover for the Apple Vision Pro.



The holes line up with the cameras and sensors, so tracking and capture work as expected.



I designed a cover for the Apple Vision Pro.

The holes line up with the cameras and sensors, so tracking and capture work as expected. pic.twitter.com/0l8gZdm495 — Kyle Goodrich (@_kylegoodrich) February 27, 2024

One approach to this problem is to make the entire faceplate transparent, with holes only for the sensors, and you can find these on sites like Amazon and AliExpress. But Goodrich wanted a more visually striking approach: embracing the holes by adding many more than are needed and using an opaque body. This "trypophobic" solution, trypophobia being the fear of clusters of small holes, was what he came up with. And dbrand liked it so much that they reached out to him to turn it into a product.

dbrand says the resulting product, called Aperture, is made from "a single shot injection of high-durometer polyurethane", offering protection without being overly bulky, and results in "zero" interference with any of the cameras or sensors of Vision Pro.

Aperture is available in black or orange, and either as just a faceplate or in a package that includes a battery holster. The faceplate alone is $49, while the bundle is $69. The battery holster isn't sold separately, so if you want it, you'll need to get the bundle.

dbrand warns that it's only making one production run of Aperture, as a limited edition product, and does "not anticipate" making more once it sells out.