Crossings Anticipated Co-Op Mode Launches Alongside Steam Version In February

Neat Corp's latest title is due out on Steam in February with a major new feature included.

The Norse mythology-based roguelite Crossings was originally planned to release simultaneously on Quest and PCVR on December 18, 2025. This seemed to be the case as late as December 10, 2025, when a post on the Crossings X account still promoted a dual platform release. A late change, however, saw the title launch only on Quest in 2025 and without the anticipated co-op feature.

February 13, 2026 is the launch of the Steam version of the game as well as the cooperative gameplay for both platforms, according to Neat, with cross-play supported between them.

Crossings previously dropped a limited-time demo version during the Fall 2025 Steam Next Fest this past October as well as an accompanying demo on Quest. The co-op feature will see players "cross paths with others" who "naturally and seamlessly appear in the same world" and "without speaking".

"Communicate with body language, combat, and attention," the game's official description explains on Steam. "Split apart or stay close—your journeys intertwine, but your destiny is always your own."

We've played versions of the game but the mechanic of impromptu teamwork appears fundamental to the full promise of Crossings, so we are holding back our review until the co-op mode launches on both platforms.

Crossings is out now for Meta Quest 3 and 3S for $9.99.