Co-op Pirate Game Skeleton Crew Out Now In Early Access On Meta Quest 3

Light-hearted pirate action-adventure Skeleton Crew hits Early Access today on Meta Quest 3, launching in conjunction with today's VR Games Showcase.

Watch the swashbuckling launch trailer here:

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Skeleton Crew supports two player co-op as you and a friend make your way through Pirate Purgatory in casual adventurous gameplay. Players select a mission from the home base, then set sail for treasure, ship battles, and island exploration in a sandbox-like setting with dynamic heists driven by player choice. Loot can be cashed in for trophies and other rewards.

This is the flagship title (pun intended) from London-based 1A3M Studio, a team of two brothers, Michael and Adrian. According to the press release, Michael tried a VR headset at a friend's house, immediately fell in love with the medium, called brother Adrian, and started building for VR.

Skeleton Crew is out for Quest 3 headsets for $11.99.