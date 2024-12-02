C-Smash VRS is celebrating PlayStation's 30th anniversary with a free WipEout inspired Time Attack update on PS VR2.

The latest C-Smash VRS update arrives in time for the PlayStation 30th anniversary in Japan, which originally released on December 3, 1994. Available now for existing owners, this introduces a new Time Attack level based on Sony's classic sci-fi racing game, WipeOut, which previously came to VR with 2018's Omega Collection. There's also two new music tracks included from Pizza Hotline.

It's the latest in a series of updates from RapidEyeMovers and Wolf & Wood. Released as a timed PlayStation VR2 exclusive last year, Time Attack Mode arrived right after the cosmic racket sports game later launched on standalone headsets back in April. Other post-launch C-Smash VRS changes include co-op support, the 'New Dimension' flatscreen mode for PS5 players, and an endless 'Infinity Mode.'

We awarded 4/5 stars in our C-Smash VRS review back in April. Naming it one of the best PlayStation VR2 games currently available, we considered this Cosmic Smash remake to be an "easy recommendation" with a "strong multiplayer component and slick presentation."

C-Smash VRS is currently discounted on PS VR2, and it's also available on the Meta Quest platform and Pico.