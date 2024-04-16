Micro Machines VR and Battle Bows have been transferred to new management following the studio's closure.

You may recall in January when the Austin-based WIMO Games closed two weeks after launching Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem, an official VR adaptation of Hasbro's brand that lets you race cars across a campaign mode. Three months later, CEO Dave Rosen announced that Micro Machines and Battle Bows will now be managed by Beyond Frames Entertainment (Toy Monsters, Ghosts of Tabor) and Moon Mode Games (Spacefolk City).

Excited to announce that Battle Bows and @micromachinesVR will be moving to the excellent management of @beyondframesent and @MoonModeGames. We’re thrilled that these games will live on beyond WIMO Games and they couldn’t be in better hands. — WIMO Games (@wimo_games) April 11, 2024

Maeva Sponbergs, Head of Publishing at Beyond Frames Entertainment, provided UploadVR the following statement:

As the XR space continues to grow and evolve, it’s important to celebrate the work being accomplished to push new boundaries by studios of all shapes and sizes. After speaking with the WIMO Games team following the studio’s closure earlier this year, we were happy to be able to step in to take over as publisher for Battle Bows and Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem, ensuring the games can continue to operate for the players that love them and that the team’s legacy will be preserved.

While January's closure was a surprise so soon after launching Micro Machines, WIMO Games isn't the only affected VR developer as the wider games industry sees continuing job losses. Alongside layoffs at Supermassive Games, Archiact, TxK Gaming Studios, we've also seen PlayStation London Studio and First Contact closing down.