Between Realities

Between Realities VR Podcast ft Maeva Sponbergs of Beyond Frames

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host CMO and Head of Publishing at Beyond Frames Entertainment, Maeva Sponbergs.

Maeva details a publisher's role when helping to release a new VR game. Other topics include the Star VR One headset, the current state of mixed reality, and Meta's Horizon OS announcement.

