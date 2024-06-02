Between Realities VR Podcast ft Jonathan van den Wijngaarden

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Composer and Audio Director Jonathan Van Den Wijngaarden.

Jonathan details his work creating the music and sound effects for VR games like After The Fall and Arizona Sunshine 2. Other topics include the cultural relevance of video game music and the ethicality of the use of AI when creating art.

— Between Realities Links —

Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…

Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities

Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities

Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w

Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities

Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR

Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR

Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007

Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva