Between Realities VR Podcast ft Jon Hibbins of Psytec Games

 &  Kyle Riesenbeck
In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host CEO of Psytec Games, Jon Hibbins.

Jon discusses the journey from Windlands' debut as a Steam VR launch title to the release of Windlands 2 on PSVR 2. Other topics include location based VR experiences, a discussion on simulation theory, and how being a VR gamer shapes game development.

