Between Realities VR Podcast ft Eric & Jasmine of Impact Reality XR

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Eric Masher and Jasmine Uniza, co-founders of Impact Reality XR.

Eric and Jasmine explain how, together with Skeeva, they went from making VR related content on YouTube to starting a growing marketing and PR agency for VR games. Other topics include how Impact Reality XR has organically grown their team and the necessary steps to successfully launch a VR game.

— Between Realities Links —

Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…

Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities

Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities

Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w

Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities

Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR

Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR

Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007

Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva