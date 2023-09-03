Between Realities VR Podcast ft Daniel Colaianni of AIXR.org & the VR Awards

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Daniel Colaianni, CEO of AIXR.

Daniel explains how the VR Awards came to be and what it takes to pull off VR's biggest award show. Other topics include Gamescom highlights and the VR presence at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

