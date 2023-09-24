Between Realities VR Podcast ft Craig Douglass of Contact CI

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host CEO of Contact CI, Craig Douglass.

Craig explains the principles behind Contact CI's haptic glove, Maestro EP, and the company's vision for the future of haptics. Other topics include the latest updates in hand tracking technology and the issues with vulnerability for first-time VR users.

