 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
Between Realities

Between Realities VR Podcast ft Brett Leonard of The Lawnmower Man & UbiquityVX

 &  Kyle Riesenbeck
Between Realities VR Podcast ft Brett Leonard of The Lawnmower Man & UbiquityVX

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host writer and director of 1992's sci-fi VR film The Lawnmower Man, Brett Leonard.

Brett details the creation of his cult classic film that introduced much of the world to the concept of virtual reality. Other topics include the path to mass adoption of VR, ethical concerns surrounding the future of VR, and an announcement of Brett's new and upcoming VR endeavors.

— Between Realities Links —
Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…
Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities
Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities
Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w
Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities
Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR
Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR
Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007
Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva

UploadVR Member Takes

Weekly Newsletter

More Between Realities

Latest Articles

See More