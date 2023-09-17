Between Realities VR Podcast ft Brett Leonard of The Lawnmower Man & UbiquityVX

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host writer and director of 1992's sci-fi VR film The Lawnmower Man, Brett Leonard.

Brett details the creation of his cult classic film that introduced much of the world to the concept of virtual reality. Other topics include the path to mass adoption of VR, ethical concerns surrounding the future of VR, and an announcement of Brett's new and upcoming VR endeavors.

